Our Wishlist

The Wichita Children's Home offers the only emergency, temporary residential shelter for children in our community. To keep our doors open 24/7 for children ranging in age from birth to 22 years of age, WCH depends on donations from individuals like you.

Last year alone, more than 1,600 children came through our front doors, many with only the clothes they were wearing. With the support we receive each year, we are able to meet the needs of each child to ensure their safety and well being. To continue caring for the children at WCH we need immediate basic need items.

Donations Drop-Off: Wichita Children's Home

7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS

Items on our current wish listPrint Wishlist

For your convenience, we have provided a printable wish list, so you can take it with you while you shop! If you prefer to donate cash, the Children's Home will purchase items from our wish list on your behalf. Cash donations are accepted in person or online.