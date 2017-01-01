Our Wishlist
The Wichita Children's Home offers the only emergency, temporary residential shelter for children in our community. To keep our doors open 24/7 for children ranging in age from birth to 22 years of age, WCH depends on donations from individuals like you.
Last year alone, more than 1,600 children came through our front doors, many with only the clothes they were wearing. With the support we receive each year, we are able to meet the needs of each child to ensure their safety and well being. To continue caring for the children at WCH we need immediate basic need items.
Donations Drop-Off:
Wichita Children's Home
7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS
Items on our current wish list
For your convenience, we have provided a printable wish list, so you can take it with you while you shop! If you prefer to donate cash, the Children's Home will purchase items from our wish list on your behalf. Cash donations are accepted in person or online.
Entertainment
- Store gift cards
- Board games (children and teens)
- MP3 players (basic models)
- Activity passes (bowling, skating, movies, museums, theater, sporting events)
- Basketballs and sports gear
- Arts and crafts supplies (paint
sets,paint brushes, colored paper,
card stock, canvas, watercolors
and watercolor paper, markers,
colored pencils, pastels, yarn,
craft kits)
- LEGOS, RC cars, Uno, Phase 10
- Puzzles (preschool to 1000+)
- Xbox and Wii games (rated E)
- Current DVD movies (rated G, PG, PG-13)
Infant and Toddlers
- Bath wash, lotion and 2-in-1 shampoo
- Diapers, wipes and pull ups (size 4 - 6)
- Diaper cream
- Infant and toddler toys
- Bottles, pacifiers and teething rings
- Sippy cups
- Sleepers and onesies
- Socks and underwear
- Other clothing (including preemie)
- Similac Advanced baby formula
- New car seats
Hygiene
- Toothpaste (travel and full size)
- Deodorant for men and women
- Shampoo, conditioner, body wash
- Flat irons, curling irons and hair dryers
- Disposable razors and shaving cream
- Tampons and pads
- Travel-size hygiene items
- Lip balm and nail care items
- Hairbrushes, combs (incl. ethnic)
- Hair grease/gel in small containers
- Hair spray (pump/non-aerosol)
- Lice ice
- Hair accessories for girls and teens
Food and Beverages
- Individually packaged snack food
- (cheese and crackers, nuts, jerky, lunch buckets, granola bars, cereal cups, dippable peanut butter)
- Juice boxes (100% juice)
- Fruit cups
- Fast food gift cards ($5 increments)
- QuikTrip gift cards ($5 increments)
Clothing
- Children's clothing (ages 4 - 12)
- PJs and pajama pants (all sizes)
- Sweatpants and hoodies for teens
- Athletic shorts and pants (S - XXL)
- T-shirts (women's and men's)
- Athletic shoes (sneakers) for all (child through men's 14)
- Women’s cotton bikini underwear (size 5 - 9)
- Bras (especially pull-ons, all sizes)
- Boxers and boxer briefs (S - XXL)
- Flipflops/shower shoes for teens
- Women’s jeans (all sizes)
- Men’s jeans (34 waist and up)
- Socks (athletic and anklets, all sizes)
- School- and work-appropriate shirts and pants for teens
- Winter coats (child and adult sizes)
Household
- Towels and washcloths
- Kitchen utensils and bakeware
- Dish and flatware sets
- Pots and pans
- Crockpots
- Glasses and plastic cups
- Vacuum cleaners
- Alarm clocks
- Twin bedding and pillows
- Laundry hampers and baskets
- Laundry detergent (He)
- Swiffer dusters and floor mops
- Plastic totes (med)
- Sleeping bags (adult size)
- Journals
- School supplies (3-ring binders, paper, pens, mechanical pencils)